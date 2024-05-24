SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 5,674,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 48,031,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock worth $2,164,925. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

