FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. 1,135,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,450. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

