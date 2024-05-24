PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.2% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.73. 2,002,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,402,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

