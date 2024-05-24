Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $810.00 and last traded at $809.36. Approximately 497,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,980,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $768.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.