US Bancorp DE Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of RTX worth $84,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

