FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 18,640 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 643,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

