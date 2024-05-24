Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.44 and last traded at $181.57. 7,825,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,968,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

