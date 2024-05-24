BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

NYSE BJ traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,341. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

