US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $14.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.52. 1,259,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,408. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

