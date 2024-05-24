FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

