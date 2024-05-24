FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 697.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

