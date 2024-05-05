New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.
Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.