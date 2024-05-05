New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

