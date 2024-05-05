Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ebiquity Price Performance
EBQ opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ebiquity
