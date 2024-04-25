Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Shares of Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

