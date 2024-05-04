Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $123.54. 795,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

