Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

