The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $384.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.59. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.