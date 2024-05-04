Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

