Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.