Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 77.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worldline Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 98,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Worldline has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $22.21.
Worldline Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.