Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Declines By 77.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the March 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 98,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Worldline has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

