Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $13.83

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore upped their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

