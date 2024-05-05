Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.28.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Saratoga Investment
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.