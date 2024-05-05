UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $137.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. UFP Industries has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $86,885,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

