NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $100.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

