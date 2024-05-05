Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.27.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.9 %

BLCO stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 626,431 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.