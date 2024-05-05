Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $320.00 at TD Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.43.

APD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 627,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,219,000 after buying an additional 183,461 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

