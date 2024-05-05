Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $20.67

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

ASAN stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Asana by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

