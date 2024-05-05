Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

