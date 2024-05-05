Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $4,771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,233 shares of company stock worth $38,200,169. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $124.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

