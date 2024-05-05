NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 8.5 %
NTN stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.