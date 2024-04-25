Wynn Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $39,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 3,343,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

