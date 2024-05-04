StockNews.com Lowers Cencora (NYSE:COR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.95. 2,222,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,259. Cencora has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,136,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

