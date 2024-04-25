BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases New Stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 29.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 150,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 23andMe by 113.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 23andMe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

23andMe Price Performance

23andMe stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.27. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 210.48%.

23andMe Company Profile

(Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.