Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.67 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Cable One’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share.

Cable One Trading Down 4.4 %

CABO stock traded down $17.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.45. 162,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.69. Cable One has a 52-week low of $369.13 and a 52-week high of $749.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.