AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 1,724 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 127.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 226.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,932. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

