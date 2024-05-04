Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.19%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. 882,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

