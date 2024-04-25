3,003 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 392,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

