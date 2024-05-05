CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CECO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 200.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

