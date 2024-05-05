Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

