ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $781.90. 429,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.