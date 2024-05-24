Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $469.90 and last traded at $468.56. Approximately 72,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,086,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

