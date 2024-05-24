ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.62. 784,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

