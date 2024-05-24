ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,131 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 661,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,432. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

