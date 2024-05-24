ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 6,151,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,517. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.