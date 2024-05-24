Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

