Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,920. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
