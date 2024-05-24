Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,511. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

