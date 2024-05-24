Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 90,489 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,375,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,521,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

