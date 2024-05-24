Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.57. 1,330,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,037,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

