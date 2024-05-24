IOTA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.20 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $753.72 million and $19.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.